When most people think about living life as an expat in Thailand, they typically picture a high-rise condo in Bangkok, or some beach-front villa on one of Thailand’s many tropical islands. And while both accommodation options are clearly excellent, there are other residential opportunities available that often go overlooked. One such alternative is a townhouse or villa in a gated community.

In this article, we’re going to talk about the immense benefits of living in a gated community, particularly in Hua Hin, which is one of the most beautiful and popular expat destinations in all of Thailand.

If you’ve been giving some thought to making the move but you aren’t quite settled on which accommodation option is best suited to your lifestyle, we encourage you to give this article a read. Here are the advantages of living in a gated community in Hua Hin…

Safety and security

The first and most obvious advantage of living in a gated community is in the name. The idea of a gated community is to provide residents with a closed-off living situation that is well-guarded and regularly patrolled.

Any reputable gated community will have one or two fixed entrance points which will either be manned or will have electronic security features.

As such, only verified residents and guests will be able to gain access to the community, thus giving you the peace of mind knowing that you and your family are safe from unwanted intrusion.

Additional privacy

Living in a condominium certainly has many advantages, but the lack of privacy is something that puts many people off. On the other hand, living in a gated community provides an unparalleled level of privacy. This is one of the most attractive aspects of living in such a residential complex which is also what attracts many celebrities and public figures as well.

A welcoming community

While you can certainly enjoy your privacy in a gated community, you will also have access to a wonderful sense of community. In some cases, you may find a number of public events and festivals for residents and guests only. That, and with controlled communal facilities such as swimming pools (see the Mali Signature gated community in Prachuap Khiri Khan) and fitness centres, it gives you the opportunity to interact with your fellow neighbours and make friends.

Lifestyle integration

The most reputable gated communities will provide a number of excellent and healthful amenities. Not only do they have swimming pools and fitness centres as mentioned above, but some communities have golf courses, tennis courts, football pitches, and much more.

Some well-kitted out communities like the Hua Hin Grand Hills 2 have a shop and restaurant for exclusive residents as well!

If you enjoy a healthful lifestyle, this is an excellent advantage for you to consider.

No door to door salesmen!

The fact that gated communities are safe and secure and do not allow anyone to save for residents and verified guests, you’ll no longer need to worry about unwanted solicitors knocking on your door at all hours of the day trying to sell you something or ask for charity donations.

Zero traffic and speeding

Knowing that your children can play safely outside your home without fear of any traffic or speeding vehicles injuring them is a great bonus to living in a gated community.

Not only does this provide a safer environment for you and your family, but it will be much quieter as well. The lack of noise pollution is one of the leading reasons why so many people choose living in a gated community over condos in Hua Hin.

Great property value

Townhouses and villas in gated communities can be available to purchase at highly affordable prices. In addition, they also have excellent resale value. This is largely due to how attractive such residential properties are to growing families and retirees who are looking to enjoy some peace and quiet from the hustle and bustle.

Environmentally friendly living

Many modern townhouses and villas in new gated communities are designed with eco-friendly living in mind. From solar energy and efficient water and electric utilities, if you would like to reduce your carbon footprint while getting the best deals on your annual utility spend, you can’t go wrong in a high-quality gated community in Hua Hin.

A green environment

If you love having a garden or being able to walk in nature, living in a condo can be disappointing. However, most gated communities will have plenty of green space for you and your family to enjoy, such as the Amariya Villas development in Hua Hin. This coupled with the lack of traffic and speeding vehicles will allow you to enjoy a finer air-quality, some peace and quiet and thus a far more relaxing place to live.

Perfect for families

Do you want to settle down and raise a family? If so, there are few accommodation options quite as suitable as a townhouse or villa in a gated community. The properties are comfortable and spacious, the gated nature of such communities make the area far safer, and the lack of traffic means that you can relax indoors knowing that your children are playing safely. In addition to that, the sense of community means that there will always be eyes on your kids – and likely other children for them to play with as well.

