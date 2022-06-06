Advertise in the Hua Hin Today newsletter from just 2,000 baht/month

As businesses search for creative ways to reach more potential customers, newsletters are fast becoming a staple of the online advertising industry.

With effective targeting and high engagement rates, newsletter advertising can be a powerful option for businesses of all sizes and advertising budgets.

Despite newsletter advertising as a medium becoming increasingly popular, many businesses continue to neglect email in favour of more mainstream platforms.

While social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram should form an important part of the marketing strategy for any business, those platforms are fiercely competitive. There is so much content on those platforms that users only see a small percentage of posts.

Reach a new audience in Hua Hin

Hua Hin Today recently launched a new twice weekly newsletter to keep our readers further updated to the latest news, events and information about Hua Hin.

The newsletter is sent out every Monday and Thursday and has already attracted more than 1,300 subscribers.

For advertisers, the Hua Hin Today newsletter enables local businesses to correspond with people in Hua Hin, allowing them to engage with a more qualified audience.

The advantage of newsletters over other marketing channels

One of the most valuable aspects of newsletters is their level of reader engagement, particularly when compared to posts on Facebook, where an engagement rate of above 1 percent is considered good.

By comparison, email newsletters in the News, Information, Entertainment and Travel, Hospitality and Leisure sectors have average opening rates of 20.2% and 23.9%, respectively.

Hua Hin Today newsletter statistics

The statistics below are taken from MailerLite, our newsletter delivery service.

Number of subscribers: 1,334 (and growing)

Average opening rate: 49.60%

Average click-through-rate: 22.09%

How to advertise in the Hua Hin Today newsletter

Businesses can advertise in the Hua Hin Today newsletter for just 2,000 baht per month.

That’s approximately just 250 baht per newsletter.

You can use the Hua Hin Today newsletter to promote your business in a variety of ways.

You may wish to include an image that promotes a special offer or promotion or you could link directly to an event listing you have posted on Facebook.

You may want to highlight an article on your blog, linking directly from the newsletter to your website.

You could also link directly to your Facebook page using the newsletter to grow your own social media presence.

For more information about advertising in the Hua Hin Today newsletter email: info@huahintodya.com

Some examples of recent editions of the Hua Hin Today newsletter can be found below:

Hua Hin Today newsletter 2022.06.06

https://preview.mailerlite.io/preview/27765/emails/57142898475402850

Hua Hin Today newsletter 2022.06.02

https://preview.mailerlite.io/preview/27765/emails/56770430024812382

Hua Hin Today newsletter 2022.05.19

https://preview.mailerlite.io/preview/27765/emails/55511569177511459

You can subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter here

