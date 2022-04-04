After unseasonal cool spell, temperatures in Hua Hin set to soar

After much of Thailand experienced an unseasonal cool spell, temperatures in Hua Hin will soar to more familiar summery highs this week.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, temperatures towards the end of the week and next weekend will hit 35°c in Hua Hin and throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The hot temperatures will then continue, as expected, over Songkran and through the summer season until mid to late May.

The Meteorological Department said the recent cool spell, which saw temperatures in the region drop to 20°c in the daytime, in what is typically the warmest time of the year, was due to strong winds as a result of a high pressure system from China.

However, before the temperatures rise at the end of the week, the Met department has forecast strong winds with some isolated thundershowers and heavy rain for the Gulf of Thailand on Monday and Tuesday.

