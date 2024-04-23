Air Asia to launch daily flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai until August 31

Air Asia has announced an expansion of its flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai.

From May 3, travellers can look forward to daily flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai until August 31.

The new daily flight schedule is divided as follows: flights will depart from Chiang Mai to Hua Hin at 10:20 AM and from Hua Hin to Chiang Mai at 12:20 PM every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, flights are scheduled to leave Chiang Mai at 9:00 AM and Hua Hin at 11:00 AM.

The journey lasts approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, providing a quick and convenient option for both tourists and residents moving between the northern and southern parts of the country.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.airasia.com or by contacting the airline directly at 032-520-169.

Prices are set to start at approximately 1,100 THB per trip, per person.

This is currently the only flight operating from Hua Hin Airport.

FD901: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Chiang Mai – Hua Hin

10:20 – 11:50

Hua Hin – Chiang Mai

12:20 – 13:35

————————————————

FD900: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Chiang Mai – Hua Hin

09:00 – 10:30

Hua Hin – Chiang Mai

11:00 – 12:15

