Air quality hits unsafe level in 18 provinces

Air pollution in 18 provinces reaches an unsafe level on Tuesday morning, according to the Department Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation.

The 18 provinces are:

Chaing Rai

Phayao

Nan

Chiang Mai

Lampang

Phrae

Sukhothai

Phitsanulok

Tak

Phetchabun

Saraburi

Nong Khai

Nakhon Phanom

Khon Kaen

Roi Et

Chaiyaphum

Ubon Ratchathani

Nakhon Ratchasima

Readings for particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter (PM2.5) in different regions:

North:35 to 85 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3).

Northeast: 40 to 99μg/m3.

Central and West:13 to 59μg/m3.

East: 14 to 40μg/m3.

South: 5 to 20μg/m3.

However, the air quality in Bangkok and its proximity is termed moderate to very good with PM2.5 readings at 15 to 43μg/m3.

People in areas where PM2.5 pollution is bad have been advised to observe their health and reduce the time spent on outdoor activities, especially the elderly, children, and patients with respiratory diseases.

Source: Nationthailand

