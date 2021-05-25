AirAsia aims to woo flyers with 199 THB Hua Hin flights

Thai AirAsia is hoping to woo flyers with its latest promotion which offers deep discounts to passengers flying to and from Hua Hin Airport.

It’s “Year-End Flight” promotion runs until May 26 for travel between 1 September – 16 December, 2021.

The promotion offers discounts on a number of airlines domestic routes, including cross regional Chiang Mai to Hua Hin and Udon Thani to Hua Hin which are available for 199 THB each way.

“It has been a hard and challenging year for all of us due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic. While it is in everyone’s best interests to care for themselves at this time to overcome the COVID-19 situation, AirAsia is providing these incredibly low fares to cater for strong pent up demand for travel later this year, when travel restrictions ease, said AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Mr.Santisuk Klongchaiya.

“We understand that everyone has had to put travel on hold to care for themselves and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 but we also know that there is a growing desire to travel again. AirAsia always rewards those who book in advance with the lowest fares. With tourism expected to return by the end of this year, we have launched this special promotion, to encourage everyone to continue caring for themselves now so they can then treat themselves once travel restrictions ease” Mr. Santisuk said.

Other domestic flights included in the promotion are: Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phuket or Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phuket and Surat Thani from only 99 THB each way as a BIG member. Flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Nan or Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Hat Yai and Krabi.

Flights from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Nan, Loei and Trang are available from only 299 THB.

The discounted flights are available to AirAsia BIG members, which costs 40THB to sign up.

For more info, visit the AirAsia website

**Promotion availability is limited and may not be offered on some flights and during some long holiday periods. Tickets are exclusive of airport tax, ancillary service charges and other fees. The displayed price is the lowest fare possible when booking at airasia.com and the AirAsia Mobile App.

