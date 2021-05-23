AirAsia suspends flights from Hua Hin Airport

Thai AirAsia has confirmed the suspension of flights to and from Hua Hin until the middle of June.

Flights between Hua Hin, Chiang Mai and Udon Thani will be suspended between June 1-13, the airline confirmed to Hua Hin Today on Saturday (May 22).

The airline is offering free unlimited flight moves or flight changes to those who have booked tickets for the now suspended flights.

Customers who were due to fly with the AirAsia between June 1-13 will also be contacted by email, the airline confirmed. Customers can also log in to their booking on the AirAsia website.

The airline said the flights have been suspended due to the COVID-19 situation in Thailand.

A total of 21 routes operated by the airline have been suspended throughout Thailand (listed below).

The suspension of flights is another blow for the airport, which last month was forced to temporarily close after an official tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, the airport was closed for 14 days.

Also last month, plans were unveiled to open up the airport to scores more international flights.

International flights to a number of overseas destinations are expected to begin later this year.

The airport will service destinations within a 6 or 7 hour radius of Hua Hin, such as India, China, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia, as well as the Middle East.

The airport plans to operate a charter flight, likely between Hua Hin and China later this year, before operating two international flights per day in 2022 and 5 international flights per day by 2025.

This will see 100,000 passengers arriving at the airport in 2022 and one million arrivals by 2025.

AirAsia flight suspensions June 1-13

1. Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) – Nan

2. Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) – Nakhon Si Thammarat

3. Bangkok (Don Mueang Airport) – Ranong

4. Bangkok (Don Mueang Airport) – Chumphon

5. Bangkok (Don Mueang Airport) – Sakhon Nakhon

6. Bangkok (Don Mueang Airport) – Loei

7. Bangkok (Don Mueang Airport) – Buri Ram

8. Chiang Mai – Pattaya

9. Chiang Mai – Phuket

10. Chiang Mai – Khon Kaen

11. Chiang Mai – Krabi

12. Chiang Mai – Hat Yai

13. Chiang Mai – Surat Thani

14. Pattaya – Hat Yai

15. Udon Thani – Phuket

16. Udon Thani – Pattaya

17. Khon Kaen – Phuket

18. Khon Kaen – Hat Yai

19. Pattaya – Phuket

20. Chiang Mai – Hua Hin

21. Udon Thai – Hua Hin

