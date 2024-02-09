Alberto Restaurant in Hua Hin is a must-visit this Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, are you wondering where to celebrate love in Hua Hin?

Look no further than the newly opened Alberto Restaurant by Rossano, a gem on Naeb Kaehat Road that’s quickly becoming the talk of the town.

Alberto Restaurant isn’t just another Italian restaurant; it’s a culinary experience that blends classic Italian cuisine with a unique twist. It offers traditional but not conventional Italian food.

And what helps to set Alberto apart? It’s his commitment to high-quality, imported ingredients that create an unparalleled dining experience.

This Valentine’s Day, Alberto is offering a number of special dishes throughout February that is a testament to his culinary philosophy and which promises to tantalize your taste buds.

A highlight of the special February offering is the Ravioli filled with monkfish cheek. This exquisite dish, priced at 890 THB, is a revelation in taste, promising a flavor profile that’s unlike anything else in Hua Hin.

The ravioli, bursting with the unique taste of monkfish cheek, sea urchin, and pink peppercorn, is draped in a smoked tomato sauce with a lobster bisque salsa – a combination that’s both innovative and mouth-wateringly delicious.

Another star of the Valentine’s menu and for something truly indulgent, enjoy the Spaghetti with Phuket Lobster and artichoke for 1690 THB, or the rich and savory Pan Fried Foie Gras with port-infused prunes at 890 THB.

Of course, the menu features other tantalizing options like the creamy Burrata with blood orange (390 THB) and for those who appreciate the delicate flavors of seafood, the Sea Scallops Carpaccio with blood orange (490 THB) is a refreshing choice. The menu also includes a Black Chicken Consommé with foie gras ravioli (690 THB) and the succulent Duck Breast with a classic Grand Marnier infused blood orange sauce (890 THB).

End your meal on a sweet note with the Valentine’s Dessert for 290 THB, a perfect finale to a night of gastronomic indulgence.

Alberto Restaurant not only offers exceptional food but also boasts a carefully selected wine list, ensuring that you find the perfect pairing for your meal. The prices are surprisingly affordable, adding to the allure of this dining destination.

The ambiance at Alberto Restaurant complements the exquisite food. With private dining options and ample parking, Alberto will ensure your Valentine’s Day is as seamless as it is romantic. The attentive host and a superbly-curated wine list add to the charm, making this a place where every detail is taken care of.

So, if you’re in Hua Hin this February and looking for the perfect place to celebrate love, Alberto Restaurant on Naeb Kaehat Road awaits you with open arms and a feast of Italian delights.

Alberto Restaurant by Rossano, open daily (except Tuesdays) for lunch and dinner.

Lunch: 11.30am to 2 pm.

Dinner: 5pm to late.

Booking: 062 189 0045

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/TUQXxVfEnPm1RpUBA

comments