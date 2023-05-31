Alcohol ban in Thailand this coming Saturday, Immigration closed on Monday

People in Thailand will observe the Buddhist religious day Visakha Bucha on Saturday (June 3), which also brings a 24 hour ban on the sale of alcohol.

Saturday is also the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.

An important day in the Buddhist calendar, the sale of alcohol is prohibited at all venues, including restaurants, bars, pubs, hotels, convenience stores and supermarkets, with the exception of duty-free shops at airports

The 24 hour ban on alcohol is in place from 12:01am on Saturday through to midnight.

The penalty for breaching the alcohol sales ban is a fine or up to 10,000 baht or up to 6 months in jail or both, in accordance with Section 39 of the Alcohol Control Act.

In Thailand there are five specific religious holidays where the sale of alcohol is prohibited.

These are Makha Bucha (Feb), Visakha Bucha (May/June), Asarnha Bucha Day (July), and the start and end of Buddhist Lent.

Visakha Bucha also sees government offices, including Immigration, Department of Land Transport and district or municipal offices closed on Saturday and on Monday (June 5).

Most banks will also be closed, with the exception of some bank branches located in shopping malls, which will remain open.

Thailand Post branches and kiosks situated in shopping centers will continue to operate normally.

Hospitals will be available for emergency and essential treatments.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open, and select local consulates will provide services to their respective citizens.

