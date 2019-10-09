Alcohol Ban October 13

A 24-hour alcohol sales ban has now been officially announced by the government for this coming Sunday, October 13.

The day marks the end of Buddhist Lent season as well as the third death anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX, Thailand’s well-respected and long-serving monarch.

The ban will start midnight Sunday 00:00 until 23:59:59 hours, which includes bars, nightclubs, restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, etc. Although in the past there have always been some intractable restaurants trying to serve alcohol in paper cups/coffee mugs and retail stores (in villages) furtively selling alcohol, violators will be prosecuted according to the law. Monday, October 14, is declared as an official public holiday including banks and government offices i.e Immigration Office, Municipality Office, etc.

