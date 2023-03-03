All For One and One For All 4

There certainly is no stopping the Rotaractors of Stamford International University now.

Following on from their successful fund-raising night at Market Village “International Charity Night” the Rotaractors led by their President Khun Asia were joined by 17 other young Rotaractors, 5 support team from Stamford International University, Mr Cell Dilon the Executive Director of the Hua Hin Campus and Mr Richard Meaders a Senior Academic at the Hua Hin Campus.

Last but not least was Rotarian Benjamas Uamsa-Ard the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin’s youth Chair, who was coordinating the event.

After a gap of nearly three years the Rotaractors chose the Ban Nong Phai school, which is located near to the Pranburi Dam, and the school director Khun Soonthorn Sookwangsai, and his staff and pupils made everyone welcome.

Their project involved preparing beds to grow vegetables, purchasing soil and plants to be planted and providing nutrients to grow water-based plants. All of these items were purchased by the Rotaract Club of Stamford International University.

Instruction was given on the above process, and it was great to see these young school children getting hands in helping to grow these vegetables.

In addition activities were also run by the Rotaractors including games, and the usual sing song.

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin provided lunch for the project and 8 club members supported the event both in getting their hands dirty helping in the garden and the games, and serving lunch (after washing their hands).

Rotarian Rini once again brought along his harmonica and provided an alternative brand of entertainment, and ran some of the games.

Overall, this was a well organised event that one has come to expect from our young Rotaractors, and for our club it was a joy to once again support them.

