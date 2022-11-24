All you need to know about the Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2022

The 18th Hua Hin International Jazz Festival will take place on Dec 2&3 at Suan Son Pradipat Beach.

Having been broadcast online only during the pandemic, the festival returns in its traditional live format.

The festival will be held on Suan Son Pradit beach and in the grounds of the Seapine Recreation Centre.

It will feature three stages, including an open area where artists will also perform.

Live performances will take place between 5pm and 11pm.

More than 30 artists will be flying in from around the world to perform at the festival. Several local artists and bands will also be performing.

Organiser Khun Ko Mr Saxman, who has been organising the event for the last six year, said the concept for this year’s event is jazz connecting the world.

The event used to be held on the beach next to the Centara Hotel in Hua Hin.

However, this year will be the first time the jazz festival will take place at Suan Son Beach.

“The charm of the Hua Hin International Jazz Festival will not be diminished in any way. We relocated to Suan Son Beach this year because it is an ideal location for a festival-style event”, Mr Saxman said.

“This year we have three stages for fans to enjoy watching and listening to some great jazz music”, Khun Ko Mr Saxman added.

“Foreign artists are flyiing in specifically for this event, while leading Thai jazz artists and new generations of jazz artists, including jazz youths, will also be performing.

“I’m sure it’ll be as entertaining as previous years and I would like to thank Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Hua Hin District, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and other sponsors, as well as Hua Hin Jazz fans, for making this event possible, Khun Ko Mr Saxman said.

The Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2022 will take place on the 2nd and 3rd of December 2022 at Suan Son Pradiphat Beach in front of Seapine Recreation Center.

Music will be performed on three stages: the Beach Stage, the Open Stage, and the Hua Hin Stage, with international jazz artists such as Nathalie Schaap, Saskia Laroo, Alexander Beets, and Lucas Santana.

Leading Thai jazz artists such as Koh Mr. Saxman, Patchara Deela, and Pui Duangporn, as well as the best pioneering Thai jazz band, The Bangkok Jazz Connection, led by Pa Hang Osot Prayurawet, and Steve Cannon, the legendary trumpet player of Hua Hin Jazz, Sa-Bad, Thai Contemporary Jazz Band, and hundreds of jazz artists from all over Thailand will be performing.

Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2022 line up and schedule

Location and event layout

How to get there

A shuttle bus service will operate from the Clock Tower in Hua Hin to Suan Son beach.

The bus will travel along Petchkasem Road, into Khao Takiab, turning right at AirSpace and back towards Petchkasem Road in the direction of Rajabhakti Park, stopping at various locations on the way.

The schedule for the service is as follows: 16.00 / 16.40 / 17.20 / 18.00 / 18.30 / 19.00 / 19.30 / 20.00 / 20.30 / 21.00 / 21.30 / 22.00 / 22.40 / 23.20 / 24.00 / 24.20 and 24.40 (subject to change).

Where to park

For people travelling to the Hua Hin International Jazz Festival by car or motorcycle, parking is available at the Seapine Recreation Centre.

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/mycCYB5vVsrveVdz7

