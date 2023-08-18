American national and Thai wife in Hua Hin arrested for operating escort website

Immigration Police on Friday (Aug 18) announced the arrest of an American man and his Thai wife who allegedly ran an escort website from their home in Hua Hin.

Police say their website was used to allegedly facilitate in luring foreign victims into compromising situations with alcohol and drugs and the subsequent theft of their possessions.

Police Lieutenant General Phakphum Phiphat, Commander of the Immigration Police, confirmed the arrest of the 48-year-old American named only as Mr Brad in Hua Hin at 6am on Aug 13.

His accomplice, Ms. Kanya (last name withheld), 34, was detained after arriving on a flight at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Their website, absolute-angels-bangkok, specifically marketed sexual services and had more than 400,000 visits per month, police said. The authorities estimate that assets worth roughly 50 million baht were obtained from the venture.

Complaints had been filed against the website, with foreign tourists alleging they had been targeted by female perpetrators who intended to rob them. These victims were reportedly induced with alcohol or drugged, leading to their property being stolen. Further investigations underscored the gravity of the situation as it became evident that the implicated women were Thai nationals, with the website serving as their primary platform.

In July alone, the website saw about 429,500 visits and listed details of nearly 80 women in various tourist hubs, including Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin. Additionally, the site catered to a global audience with information available in multiple foreign languages.

Ms. Kanya, as per the investigation, managed the bookings and organized customer schedules, earning a 40% commission on each transaction. Her husband aided in maintaining the website, police said.

The subsequent search and arrest led to the confiscation of 4 computers, numerous transactional records, a pool villa priced at 15 million baht, a Benz C200 Coupe car valued at 3.5 million baht, a Honda car worth 1.8 million baht, funds across 14 bank accounts summing up to about 9 million baht, and Thai stock market shares approximated at 40 million baht.

Authorities have expanded their inquiry to pinpoint any international connections and have collaborated with the Ministry of Digital Economy to shut down the website. The accused pair face initial charges related to promoting, facilitating, or profiting from prostitution.

Police said they were acting on an arrest warrant issued at Pattaya Provincial Court number 417/2566.

