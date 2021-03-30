Ammo and bombs found in mail packages in Chiang Rai

Some 6,000 rounds of ammo for an M16 assault rifle and 52 K75 anti_personnel grenades were found in four packages at a courier service company in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

They were labelled to be delivered to Tachileik in Myanmar.

Mae Sai Police Station was alerted about the suspicious packages by the company’s staff on Monday after finding that the four boxes were unusually heavy.

Inside the boxes, officials found ammunition and explosives wrapped in newspaper.

All the boxes were sent by the same person with the same mobile phone number in Chonburi province, while the address is in Tachileik town in Myanmar.

Officials tracked down the persons who had dropped the boxes off at the company and arrested Manokorn (last name withheld), aged 30 years, a local of Mae Sai, and Songsak (last name withheld), the driver of the van that carried the boxes.

Both suspects said they were hired by another person to drop the packages off and that they did not know of the contents in the boxes.

Officials are gathering evidence to track down the sender as well as the recipient, while the two suspects were initially charged with possessing unregistered ammunition and explosives.

