Anantasila to host Hua Hin’s biggest and best Oktoberfest party on Oct 6

What promises to be Hua Hin’s biggest, best and most authentic Oktoberfest celebration is set to take place at Anantasila on Oct 6.

Dig out your lederhosen as The Beach Restaurant and Bar at Anantasila in Khao Takiab is about to host the grandest Oktoberfest celebration Hua Hin has witnessed in the last five years.

The stunning beachside hotel is gearing up for an event unlike any other.

As Oktoberfest enthusiasts eagerly await the festivities, Anantasila has left no stone unturned to offer the most authentic experience. Pierro Dietrich, the Executive Chef hailing from Bavaria, guarantees an authentic celebration that mirrors the essence of the traditional Bavarian fest.

One of the most anticipated features of the evening is the original Oktoberfest beer, Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier. To complement the brew, staff at Anantasila will be donned in traditional costumes, bringing a touch of Munich to Hua Hin.

The musical backdrop for the evening will be provided by the German live band, “Joseph & Seine Schürzenjäger,” set to add vibrancy to the atmosphere.

As for the culinary side of the festivities, attendees can look forward to a lavish Oktoberfest buffet that boasts an array of traditional German dishes.

From the tang of original saukrat from Germany, and the crunch of sourdough bread and pretzels, to the savory notes of beef goulash soup, and an assortment of German cold cuts and cheeses – the menu is curated to be a gastronomical delight.

Live charcoal grill stations will feature pork sausages, beef sauerbraten, and Viennese-style pork schnitzel.

Carving enthusiasts will be drawn to the crispy pork knuckle, roast pork, grilled chicken, and roast duck on offer.

Those with a sweet tooth aren’t left behind either. Bavarian cream, Kaiserschmarrn, apple strudel, and Prince Regent cake are set to satisfy sweet cravings.

For those feeling extra festive, the “Dirndl & Lederhosen” costume contest is sure to be a highlight, alongside various games and prizes that promise to make the evening even more memorable.

If you’re in Hua Hin and want to celebrate Oktoberfest, Anantasila is the place to go.

Attendees can secure their spot for only 1,888 THB Net, which includes two beer vouchers. Early Bird tickets and further inquiries can be directed to fb@anantasila.com or reached by phone at 032 527 638.

comments