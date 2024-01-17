Andy Dyett, The Hua Hin Property Expert, welcomes clients to new office in Khao Takiab

RELATED: Read more from The Hua Hin Property Expert

Firstly, I hope you all had a great Christmas and I wish you all the very best for 2024. Another year older, but are we wiser?

Reflecting on 2023, it’s clear from various social media platforms and feedback on my articles in Hua Hin Today that there’s considerable confusion regarding Thailand’s property laws.

Consequently, I’ve decided that working from home is no longer feasible. I’ve emerged (from my bed, at least!) and returned to the main tourism area of Hua Hin.

Now, you can not only read my articles but also visit me for a hot coffee or cold water in a comfortably air-conditioned office – located opposite the Amari Hotel in Khao Takiab.

There, we can discuss your ideas, concepts, and ownership concerns. Ultimately, my goal is to assist people in settling into a relaxing retirement or making a profitable investment in property.

Relocating to new shores can seem daunting, but it needn’t be problematic. Take your time, gather accurate information, and avoid rushing into purchases based solely on appearance. Ensure the location suits your needs both now and in the future. What is suitable now, might not be suitable in five or ten years. Consider factors like inheritance and whether the property will be enjoyable for your children, if you have any.We tend to see that all age groups have a warm affection for Thailand, so maybe thinking longer term will assist your thought process.

When determining the location, some might worry about being too far from town. However, if you’re planning to live in your new home, enjoy the beaches, and play golf, proximity to town shouldn’t be a primary concern. Regular town visits for dinner or meeting friends are manageable with available transport services, and whether you’re 5 or 15 minutes away isn’t so important.

If you have children, the proximity to their school might be more critical, potentially influencing your decision more than your golfing schedule.

RELATED: Read more from The Hua Hin Property Expert

In a previous article, I mentioned that the south of the city has become slightly more expensive, offering cleaner beaches and a less crowded environment. Interestingly, the west has surpassed the northern coastal side of Hua Hin in popularity, thanks to improved infrastructure. The north, now often called the old town, appeals more for commercial purposes. Even those on a tighter budget can find suitable amenities within a 15-minute distance and still enjoy the city’s charms while saving on housing costs.

For ownership options, I always recommend a face-to-face discussion, as this topic is simple yet over-complicated by many. Confidence in your decision is paramount. Let’s arrange a meeting or connect via WhatsApp soon.

Meanwhile, as mentioned at the start of this article, you can now find us in person at 1/157 Takiab Road, opposite the Amari Hotel and near the ever popular Cicada and Tamarind markets. We aim to be open seven days a week for 12 hours daily. You can’t miss the yellow Hua Hin Property sign.

However, if you wish to speak to me directly, scheduling an appointment would be advisable.

Use the phone number or QR code below for this purpose.

Thank you for reading once more.

Yours sincerely,

Andy Dyett

The Hua Hin Property Expert

📧 andy@huahinpropertyagent.com

📱 huahinpropertyagent

📞 0867779064

comments