Ang Puang Thung Kham Cross Country Race returns for its second edition to support forest conservation

The second edition of the Ang Puang Thung Kham Cross Country Race will take place on March 3, 2024.

The event, known for its commitment to environmental preservation, aims to raise significant funds for forest conservation efforts while promoting health and tourism in the region.

In a press conference held on February 16 at the Hua Hin Market Village shopping center, key figures including Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaisin, District Chief of Hua Hin, and Mr. Kaew Kongwong, District Chief of Cha-am, alongside Dr. Narong Tiemmeg from the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, and others, unveiled the plans for the “Ang Puang Thung Kham Cross Country Race 2nd Edition Net Zero Emission”. The race will take place around the scenic areas of Ang Puang Thung Kham and Huai Mai Tai reservoirs, both of which were developed as part of a royal initiative.

This year’s race builds on the legacy of a project initiated by the Internal Security Operations Command Region 1, celebrating the memory of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the Great (King Rama IX). The project encompasses six reservoirs and aims to continue, preserve, and enhance the Thung Kham Water Reservoir Project through various initiatives, including forest plantation for water conservation, promotion of tourism and sports, and the construction of a monument in honor of King Rama IX.

The Ang Puang Thung Kham Cross Country Race aligns with these objectives by encouraging community involvement and health through sports, with proceeds directly supporting the conservation of over 100 acres of planted forests. The event, organized in collaboration with the Hua Hin Lions Club, local government agencies, and the private sector, will also contribute to a lunch fund for students from seven schools in the vicinity.

Participants in the race can look forward to competing in a half marathon (21 km), a mini marathon (11 km), or a fun run (3 km), with trophies named in honor of prominent figures including Air Chief Marshal Chalit Pukbhasuk. All who complete their races will be awarded a running shirt and medal.

With registration now open, organizers anticipate a turnout of at least 1,000 runners from across the country.

Registrain is via the links below:

https://forms.gle/su1EGRQAdgGuFLTq9

https://www.runlah.com/events/netzero2

More detail can be found on the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thungkham.crosscountry2023

