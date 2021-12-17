Announcement: An Inventory of Land and Buildings in Hua Hin

The new Land and Building Tax Act, B.E. 2562, (2019), which took effect on January 1st 2020, granted the local government organisation permission to collect taxes on land and buildings from individuals. Hua Hin municipality complied with the act by the virtue of Section 30 of Land and Building Tax Act, B.E. 2562, (2019).

Which states that the local government organisation shall prepare an inventory of land and buildings, with an indication of types, amount and sizes of lands and buildings, the use of land and buildings and other details necessary for tax assessment.

Hua Hin municipality would like to inform those individuals who have possessory, or usage rights to immovable assets, (i.e. land and building, including condominium), that they should check the inventory of land and buildings, which were sent to house registration address. Either way, they can go check the inventory at the information board at the 1st floor of the old Hua Hin municipality office building.

Those who own property can also browse www.huahin.go.th to ascertain the inventory of land and buildings. If there are mistakes on the inventory of land and buildings, the owner can file a petition to the local government organisation to correct the information within 15 days after receiving the letter.

