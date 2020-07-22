Another month of state of emergency

The CCSA today has approved the extension of the nationwide state of emergency until August 31.

Spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the extension was necessary because the coronavirus was still spreading worldwide and Thailand have just started to let in selective foreign visitors and easing lockdowns on business and activities that poses risks of disease transmission.

“There must be strict and continuous supervision to prevent a local spread, and the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations enables the prevention and solution to the problem,” he said.

The emergency decree allows the government to restrict arrivals, monitor suspected cases of Covid-19 and impose disease control measures on all business and activities, Dr Taweesilp said.

Secretary-general of the National Security Council Gen Somsak Roongsita who proposed the extension, said global Covid-19 cases were rising exponentially on a daily basis and some were occurring in countries nearby Thailand.

“We neither impose a curfew nor ban gatherings to prove our sincere intention for disease control,” Gen Somsak said.

Source: Bangkok Post

