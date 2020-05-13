Another Pattaya pub busted during curfew hours

Early this morning the police have arrested 44 people in a pub located in Pattaya city and was able to seized illegal drugs and a handgun.

Pol Col Kornwat Hanpradit, deputy police chief, led the raid on Amazing Pool Villa pub in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district following a tip-off that people were gathering in the pub during curfew hours.

Police arrived at the scene around 1:30 am and took into custody 22 men, three of which were Chinese tourists, and 22 young women.

During the raid a packet containing crystal methamphetamine, 15 small bags of ketamine, 200 valium pills, 15 ecstasy pills and a 9mm pistol were seized.

All 44 violators were taken to the police station where they will be charged with violation of the emergency decree. Police also said there would be additional charges laid relating to the drugs and the pistol.

Source: Bangkok Post

