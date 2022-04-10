April 10: Prachuap reports 336 new COVID-19 cases, 82 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Sunday (April 10) reported 336 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 82 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 58 cases were found in Pranburi, 47 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 28 cases in Kuiburi, 14 cases in Thap Sakae, 23 cases in Bang Saphan, 7 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 77 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One new COVID-19 related death was reported in the province today.

Of the 39,675 cumulative total cases in the province, 39,089 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 42 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 378 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,024,412 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 449,877 have received one dose and 405,202 have received both doses, and 155,841 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 13,492 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

