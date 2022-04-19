April 19: Prachuap reports 93 new COVID-19 cases, 36 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (April 19) reported 93 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 30 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 7 cases were found in Pranburi, 4 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 4 cases in Kuiburi, 4 cases in Thap Sakae, 8 cases in Bang Saphan, 3 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 33 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 41,483 cumulative total cases in the province, 40,778 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 51 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 232 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,026,721 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 450,312 have received one dose and 405,759 have received both doses, and 156,881 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 13,769 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

