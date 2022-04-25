April 25: Prachuap reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, 32 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (April 25) reported 95 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 32 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 7 cases were found in Pranburi, 13 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 4 cases in Kuiburi, 1 case in Thap Sakae, 3 cases in Bang Saphan, 6 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 29 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 42,263 cumulative total cases in the province, 41,557 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 32 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 242 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,031,403 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 450,955 have received one dose and 408,124 have received both doses, and 158,180 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 14,144 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

