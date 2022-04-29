April 29: Prachuap reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 18 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (April 29) reported 64 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 18 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 8 cases were found in Pranburi, 5 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 0 cases in Kuiburi, 9 cases in Thap Sakae, 8 cases in Bang Saphan, 1 case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 15 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 42,263 cumulative total cases in the province, 41,830 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 28 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 198 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,035,377 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 451,472 have received one dose and 410,250 have received both doses, and 159,162 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 14,493 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

