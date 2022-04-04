April 4: Prachuap reports 399 new COVID-19 cases, 81 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (April 4) reported 399 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 81 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 54 cases were found in Pranburi, 45 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 34 cases in Kuiburi, 13 cases in Thap Sakae, 40 cases in Bang Saphan, 22 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 110 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One new COVID-19 related death was reported in the province today.

Of the 37,651 cumulative total cases in the province, 37,065 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 33 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 356 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,202,693 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 448,962 have received one dose and 404,164 have received both doses, and 154,328 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 13,239 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

