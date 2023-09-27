Arena Hua Hin to host major ITF tennis tournaments in October and November

Arena Hua Hin is gearing up to host a series of international tennis events that promise to bring world-class competition to Thailand.

The venue has been selected by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to organize four major tournaments collectively named “Cal-Comp & CCAU Industry 4.0 Open ITF World Tennis Tour 2023” from October 8 to November 19.

The total prize money on offer stands at a substantial 2.3 million baht (approximately 70,000 US dollars). The first three events will each award winners 15,000 US dollars, while the finale will boast a larger purse of 25,000 US dollars.

These tournaments are a collaborative effort between Arena Hua Hin and several major Thai corporations including Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, Cal-Comp Automation and Indus Company. Trial 4.0 Service (Thailand) Co., Ltd., B.Grimm, Thai Drinks Co., Ltd., Cho Karnchang Public Co., Ltd., CRC Sport Co., Ltd. and Proud Group of Companies

Not only will the competitions provide a stage for international male and female tennis players to accumulate world ranking points, but it also aims to elevate Thailand’s sports standards to a global level.

Khun Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of the Proud Group of companies, emphasized the importance of these tournaments. “Arena Hua Hin, certified by the ITF, is always primed for international events,” said Khun Proud.

The Cal-Comp & CCAU Industry 4.0 Open ITF World Tennis Tour 2023, she noted, is an avenue for Thai tennis professionals to hone their skills against international counterparts. “It’s about enhancing professionalism, aiming for world-class matches, and building future careers,” she said.

Moreover, these events are expected to boost Hua Hin’s tourism sector. The presence of renowned international athletes will surely draw attention and possibly bring an influx of visitors to the region, further aiding Thailand’s economic recovery, Khun Proud explained.

The full tournament schedule is as follows:

Week 1: Women’s Singles and Doubles, 9-15 October 2023

Week 2: Women’s Singles and Doubles, 16-22 October 2023

Week 3: Men’s Singles and Doubles, 6-12 November 2023

Week 4: Men’s Singles and Doubles, 13-19 November 2023

The opening ceremony will be held on 14 Oct. 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Arena Hua Hin.

The tournaments will take place from 8 Oct – 19 Nov at Arena Hua Hin. Admission is free for spectators.

