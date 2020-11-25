Armed man robs 200,000 bath worth of gold

A male suspect who is being called armed and dangerous after robbing a Chonburi department store at gunpoint escaped with 200,000 bath worth of gold.

Lieutenant Colonel Khajornsak Somwang was notified of the incident at 6:30 pm (November 23rd) at the Golden 99 shop located in the Thung Sukhla sub-district.

Officers arrived at the gold shop to find three frighten but uninjured female staff. CCTV footage shows that the male suspect used a handgun to threaten the staff.

Laem Chabang Police are now seeking the suspect and are using CCTV footage to follow up on what they state are several promising leads.

Source: The Pattaya News

