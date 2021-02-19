‘Arms dealer’ arrested for selling riffles on Instagram

Police arrested a man in Samut Prakan, southeast of Bangkok, for possessing weapons and attempting to sell assault rifles through Instagram under the account “dewaffen” the name of a Nazi military rank.

The culprit’s Instagram page for “Oz John Woo” has a combination of cat photos and gun photos. The bio on his Instagram page says, “military support/small arms imports/export service. Life is limited, please crazy every day.”

The page was deactivated late this morning.

Officers raided the man’s condominium in the Bang Phli district. Officials seized 9 assault rifles, 12,000 rounds of ammunition as well as numerous gun accessories and 2 grenades.

Police say they also found 5 grams of methamphetamine (Crytal Meth) and related drug paraphernalia.

37-year-old Wu Qiang, from China, was arrested at the condominium and taken to the local police station. Police say they believe the weapons seized were being sold through the “dewaffen” Instagram account.

Source: The Thaiger

