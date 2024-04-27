Arrest made in Cha-am Beach robbery and assault case

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the violent assault and robbery of a local government official on Cha-am Beach, police confirmed on Thursday.

The incident, which left Mr. Sommas Wannathipphakorn, 58, President of the Bang Phai Subdistrict Administrative Organization in Phichit Province, severely injured, occurred while he was resting on a canvas bed in front of a beachfront resort in Cha-am District, Phetchaburi Province.

According to the Cha-am Police Station, the assailant attacked Mr. Sommas, stealing 400 baht and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene. The police launched an immediate investigation, utilizing CCTV footage from the area to track the suspect’s escape route.

The breakthrough came when officers traced the signal of the stolen mobile phone to a downtown Cha-am mobile phone shop. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a homeless man had sold the stolen phone to the shop. This clue led to the swift apprehension of the suspect.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, is currently being held at Cha-am Police Station for further questioning. Police Colonel Somkiat Chomchai, Chief of Cha-am Police Station, is overseeing the investigation, with Mr. Kaew Kongwong, the District Chief of Cha-am, also involved in the interrogation process.

comments