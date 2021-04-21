A gathering took place on March 20th at Baan Silapin, Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin, to inform the press about the 2nd ‘Art Arbour Hua Hin Art Festival’ that will take place at the same venue from April 3rd-25th. Among those present were the Sheriff of Hua Hin, Mr Prayong Chanteng, TAT Director of Prachuap Khiri Khan, (Hua Hin), Ms Soraya Hom Chuen, and Russian artist Ms Liana Brix. The event will aim to support local artists and feature local Thai culture and old art activities and it is hoped will draw good support from Thai people, foreign expats and tourist visitors during April.

The exhibition will feature paintings from the local Hua Hin artist house with special emphasis on old styles, and there will be live demonstrations showing techniques in drawing, watercolour painting and oil painting. There will also be a feature of artistic styles and artists from other regions including the North, Central, and North East, showing off their skills. The special feature of this year’s show will be the inclusion of Russian female painters as a result of the invitation by the owner of Baan Silapin, Thawee Kesa Ngam, to the wife of the Russian Ambassador to the UN in Thailand, Ms Liana Brix. All paintings showcased at the festival will be available for visitors to view and buy. Baan Silapin is one of Hua Hin’s most renowned places for tourists, both Thai and foreigners, to come and see and experience the art and traditional culture that is showcased from each region across the country.

It is one of the special places in Hua Hin that can really boost tourism and offers huge potential for the city to increase visitor numbers, according to statistics and research results from the tourism authorities, it was found that any location inspired by art or artists, be they galleries, museums, churches or temples, are popular amongst travellers. Baan Silapin will also this year open various displays, one of which will be dedicated to a collection of 21 years of antiques, in another, coconut shells will be adapted by wonderful craftsmanship into various products that can add beauty and function to people’s lives.

And Mr Koichi, a Japanese artist, will also attend the exhibition to feature ‘Nano Nano Art’. Another highlight of the event is that Khun Wanwimon Kesa Ngam will participate in organising activities on Saturdays and Sundays for children and all ‘art lovers’. Baan Silapin would like to invite all Thai and foreign nationals living in Hua Hin and throughout Thailand to visit the ‘Art Arbour Hua Hin Art Festival 2021’ at Baan Silapin in this April between the 3rd-25th .

