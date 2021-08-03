Aug 3: Prachuap reports 69 COVID-19 cases, 11 in Hua Hin, 2 more deaths

Health officials on Tuesday (Aug 3) reported 69 new COVID-19 cases, 11 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 8 cases were found in Pranburi, 9 in Sam Roi Yot, 5 in Kuiburi, 5 in Thap Sakae, 14 in Bang Saphan, 2 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 15 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Two new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 19.

The two deceased were elderly and had congenital disease, health officials said.

One of them was a 63-year-old woman living in Khao Noi Sub-district in Pranburi District, who suffered from several health conditions.

And the other one was a 70-year-old man living in Rai-Kao Subdistrict, Sam Roi Yot District. The deceased had a history of illness with high blood pressure and diabetes, among other health issues.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 5,035.

Meanwhile, 52 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 5,035 cumulative total cases in the province, 1,047 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,969 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 54 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 140 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that more than 137,551 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 104,384 have received one dose and 31,445 have received both doses. 1,722 people have received a third ‘booster’.

362 people, understood to be mainly French expats, have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

