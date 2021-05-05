Awesome drone footage shows progress of new dual track rail line in Hua Hin

It’s actually nice to report on something that isn’t related to COVID-19!

A drone enthusiast has uploaded awesome footage showing the progress of the dual track rail line construction in Hua Hin.

The footage was shared to YouTube channel Mike’s Tropical Tech in April and begins by showing the construction of the rail line at Soi 56, in the area approximately behind the Shell petrol station on Phetkasem Road.

The footage goes on to show the start of the elevated section of the line that passes through the central Hua Hin and runs alongside where Hua Hin’s iconic train station is currently located.

The elevated track will eventually measure some 4km and will include a new train station.

The footage then shows the reverse of the journey from the train station back north in the direction of Cha Am.

People in Hua Hin will no doubt have noticed the remarkable progress that has been made on the construction of the new dual track rail line.

Rail chiefs say the new dual track rail line will slash travel times between Hua Hin and Bangkok.

Trains will travel at around 160km/h meaning passengers can depart the soon be opened Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok and arrive in Hua Hin in around 2 or 3 hours, compared to the 5 or 6 hours (and often longer!) it can take to travel between Hua Hin and the capital currently.

The 211km section of the dual track line will eventually cost 34 billion baht to complete and will link Bangkok and Hua Hin via Nakhon Pathom. In addition to the constriction of the line, 40 U-turn bridges, 12 underpasses and several container yards will also be constructed.

Another phase of the line will then link Prachuap Khiri Khan with Chumphon and the deep south of Thailand to the border with Malaysia.

Regarding construction of the new station in Hua Hin, officials from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) have said the iconic station, which is a landmark of Hua Hin, will remain with a new station being constructed on the raised train line for passengers.

The dual track rail line is not be confused with the high speed train line that is also being constructed in Thailand.

The first beneficiaries of the high speed line will be those living on the Eastern Seaboard, with the line set to link Rayong, U-Tapao Airport and Pattaya with Bangkok, and its two international airports, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi. Once completed, people in Rayong will be able to travel to Bangkok in a little over one hour.

While Hua Hin had been earmarked as a potential location for construction of a high speed rail line, the plans, at the time of posting, were still firmly on the drawing board.

The new dual track rail line between Hua Hin and Bangkok is expected to be fully operational by 2023.

