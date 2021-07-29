Baan Khun Por foodcourt disinfected following COVID-19 outbreak at nearby camp

The popular Baan Khun Por foodcourt on Soi 88 was disinfected and underwent intensive cleaning on Thursday (July 29).

The cleaning was a precautionary measure following the discovery of a new COVID-19 cluster at a worker’s camp nearby.

The cluster, found at the Pre-Built Public Company Limited workers camp between Soi 88 and 94, has resulted in 181 COVID-19 cases.

The camp has now been closed and turned into a temporary field hospital. No one is permitted to leave the camp for the next 14 days.

On Thursday, municipal staff disinfected a number of locations in the town centre.

As well as Baan Khun Por, the neighbouring social security office was also disinfected, as were houses and other properties nearby.

Officials have also been visiting other worker camps, as well as the nearby neighbourhoods, handing out face masks, alcohol gel and educating people on how they can reduce the risk of infection from the virus.

Businesses in the area were also urged to step up precautionary measures and ensure that the DMHTT protocols are in place and being followed.

D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.

