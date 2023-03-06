Ban Krang: This campsite near Hua Hin and Cha-am is the perfect pitch for a weekend surrounded by nature

Hua Hin has many appealing factors, and one of them is its close proximity to stunning countryside and nature.

Ban Krang campsite is located in the Kaeng Krachan National Park, which is the largest national park in Thailand, covering an area of over 2,900 square kilometers and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It is a popular spot for campers who love to enjoy nature and wildlife. The campsite offers good facilities, including tent rentals, making it an ideal destination for a weekend camping trip.

One of the best things about the Ban Krang campsite is its affordability.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

You can either bring your own tent and set it up for 30 baht, or rent a park-issued tent, even without prior notice.

Tent hire is available for just 300 baht per night, making it an affordable option for budget-conscious travelers.

The tents are spacious, comfortable and are equipped with all necessary amenities, including sleeping mats, pillows, and blankets, although you might want to take your own sleeping bag.

Weekdays usually have only a few tents, but large groups of Thai campers often visit on weekends and holidays, particularly during the cooler months of December and January.

Apart from the camping facilities, Ban Krang campsite is renowned for its natural beauty. The area is surrounded by lush forests, a river, and beautiful walkways. Nature lovers can explore the area through the numerous hiking trails, which offer breathtaking views of the park’s flora and fauna.

The park, which is approximately a 1.5 hour drive from central Hua Hin, is home to a wide variety of wildlife and is one of the best locations in Thailand to spot wild elephants and if you’re lucky you might see a Malayan Sun Bear, leopards, tigers and porcupines.

At the camp site itself you can also expect to see hornbills and dusky leaf monkeys. It’s an opportunity to get up close and personal with nature, and camping in Ban Krang campsite is a unique way to experience this.

In addition to the natural beauty, the campsite has facilities to make your stay comfortable. There are clean and well-maintained but basic restrooms, with both squat and Western toilets, as well as cold-water showers.

Visitors can also purchase food and drinks from the on-site restaurant. The campsite’s staff are friendly and helpful but are predominantly Thai speakers.

At Ban Krang, campers are required to remain within the immediate vicinity of the campsite between the hours of 18:00 and 05:00.

The campsite offers a unique and affordable way to experience the park’s stunning beauty and wildlife. With great facilities, affordable tent hire, and hiking trails to explore, this is a must-visit destination for anyone visiting Hua Hin.

Foreign visitors to Kaeng Krachan are charged an entrance fee of THB300 per person and THB30 per car. For overnight stays, there is an additional fee of THB30 per person per night.

Watch butterflies at Ban Krang campsite

One of the other unique features of Ban Krang campsite is its abundance of butterflies.

Between early March and June, the area is home to a diverse range of butterfly species, making it one of the best butterfly-watching locations in Thailand.

Visitors to the campsite can observe these beautiful creatures in their natural habitat, and there are plenty of opportunities to photograph them too.

📍https://goo.gl/maps/jMro5D8UXD9MZxyB9

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

comments