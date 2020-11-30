Ban on sales of alcohol online starts December 7

According to a posting in the Royal Gazette From December 7, you will not be able to purchase alcohol online in Thailand. The Thai government will prohibit the sales and promotion of alcoholic drinks on every online platform from December.

The prohibition includes direct sales, promotion, and introduction of alcoholic products online. It will not include electronic payments of purchases at retail stores, restaurants, and bars.

Selling and buying beer, wine, and spirits online has become more widespread but the Thai PM says that internet alcohol sales are harder to control than sales at local liquor stores.

It’s difficult to check that the terms of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act are being followed online. like no alcohol sales before 5 pm or on certain holidays.

Violators of the new ban will be subject to up to six months in prison or a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

People will still be able to use electronic methods of payment when buying alcohol at stores just not purchase from online portals.

Source: The Thaiger

