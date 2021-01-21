Bangkok air pollution expected to get worse due to “cool haze”

Air pollution in Bangkok is anticipated to rise over the next several days as a result of pollutants being confined in the environment.

The Prime Minister’s permanent secretary Theerapat Prayoonsithi said on Wednesday he had asked numerous ministries to increase efforts to combat health-hazardous PM 2.5 micro dust across the city.

The PM 2.5 disturbance has been contained so far thanks largely to the anti-Covid-19 measures, which include many people operating from home.

Air pollution continues due to vehicles’ exhaust fumes, burning of garbage in open areas and, work on construction sites.

Mr Theerapat said dust pollution might worsen over the next four days with Bangkok due to the sudden cool spell.

The fluctuation in temperatures is contributing to what meteorologists call “an inversion layer”, which prevents the air below it from rising and trapping pollutants.

Mr Theerapat also said State agencies had tried to solve the pollution problem but it had been mixed by static winds and worsening air quality throughout the capital.

The permanent secretary said some busy crossings had seen a rapid surge in levels of dust pollution.

Police and other officials have been asked to ensure there is no protracted build-up of traffic at intersections.

Source: Bangkokpost

comments