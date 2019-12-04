Bangkok authorities aim to remove sugary soft drinks from schools

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says it’s working to make all Bangkok schools soda-free (sugary drinks).

The Nation reports that the BMA’s Permanent Secretary is consulting with municipal and district offices in an effort to improve the health of the city’s school children and protect them from the risk of diabetes from drinking too many sugar-packed juices and drinks.

“According to a study by Chulalongkorn Hospital’s paediatric endocrinology clinic, the proportion of type-2 diabetes (T2D) in youth aged 10 to 19 has increased from 13% between 2002 to 2007 to 27% between 2008 to 2019.”

“The BMA is therefore cooperating with schools in Bangkok areas to stop the selling of soda and soft drinks in school cafeterias, as well as organise healthy lunch menus and promote exercise among students to reduce overweight and health-related problems.”

The plan is for staff from the municipal offices to work with teachers to check what’s being sold to children from local food stalls and ensure it’s safe and healthy.

“We have also drawn up the anti-obesity and malnutrition guidelines to be distributed to schools and 68 public health service centres in Bangkok to promote public awareness and healthy habits among children as well as adults.”

“This initiative is a part of BMA’s campaign to promote children’s and adolescents’ quality of life under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.”

By May Taylor

Source: The Nation

