Bangkok bombing culprits being hunted down

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Photo: The Thaiger

Police are hunting down those responsible for yesterday’s bomb attack in central Bangkok. The explosion occurred at Samyan Intersection at around 18:00hrs, leaving 4 people injured, including 2 police officers.

Bangkok police chief Phukphong Phongpetra says the device used appears to be a pingpong bomb, filled with nails and shrapnel.

Demonstrators gathered yesterday in front of Samyan Mitrtown shopping mall to protest against the ‘lese majeste’ law, used to arrest activists in the past. Police forces responded to the rally site as well as to Victory Monument, where authorities forcibly dispersed a group of protesters earlier yesterday.

Sources: Khaosod English | The Thaiger

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is almost like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a 'hook' in between."

