Bangkok bombing culprits being hunted down

Police are hunting down those responsible for yesterday’s bomb attack in central Bangkok. The explosion occurred at Samyan Intersection at around 18:00hrs, leaving 4 people injured, including 2 police officers.

Bangkok police chief Phukphong Phongpetra says the device used appears to be a pingpong bomb, filled with nails and shrapnel.

Demonstrators gathered yesterday in front of Samyan Mitrtown shopping mall to protest against the ‘lese majeste’ law, used to arrest activists in the past. Police forces responded to the rally site as well as to Victory Monument, where authorities forcibly dispersed a group of protesters earlier yesterday.

Sources: Khaosod English | The Thaiger

