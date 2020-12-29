Bangkok closes entertainment venues, Chiang Mai imposes travel restrictions

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has ordered the closure of horse-racing tracks, cock-fighting arenas and fish-fighting rings, as well as entertainment venues until 4 January as Covid-19 infections have spread now to at least 43 provinces.

Entertainment venues facing closure include those serving food and beverages, offer music or karaoke or allow their waitresses to sit or dance with customers.

City Hall Spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said on Monday that the closure is necessary to prevent further spread of Covid-19 and to ensure the least impact on businesses and the public. Once the situation improves, he said the measures will be lifted, but if the situation becomes worse, it will be extended.

Source: thaivisa.com | The Nation

