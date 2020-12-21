Bangkok employee found dead in Southern province Surat Thani

Officials have started a homicide investigation after a Bangkok city employee was found shot to death in her vehicle in the Southern province Surat Thani.

A citizen noticed a Toyota Yaris was parked along a road in the Phun Phin district for 3 days straight. Yesterday evening, the resident decided to check if everything was ok and saw a woman’s body in the front passenger seat still buckled up.

Police say 30-year-old Thitirat Seeharat was the permanent secretary of Metropolitan Administration. She was shot 3 times in her abdomen.

There were also wounds on her face. The woman’s family told police that Thitirat was in the South to visit her boyfriend.

But they didn’t know the details of her trip. Thitirat’s body was sent to the Phun Phin Hospital for a post-mortem examination.