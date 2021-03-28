Bangkok first automated parking lot

Bangkok’s first automated parking lot was unveiled at the MRT Sam Yan station on Friday in a bid to encourage motorists to opt for public transport.

The new parking system will be available from April 1 and will cost motorists using the metro only Bt15 for two hours. Those not using the subway system will be charged Bt50 per hour, though both train users and non-train users can get a deal of Bt2,000 per month.

The system allows cars to be parked vertically, and car owners will only have to wait three minutes for their vehicle to be brought down.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) will set up a similar automated parking lot at the Huay Kwang station before expanding to other stations on the Blue Line.

“This move is in line with the government’s plan to get more people to use public transport and the Transport Ministry’s policy to tackle air pollution,” MRTA said.

For more information visit www.mrta.co.th, its Facebook page @MRTA.PR or its call centre (02) 716 4044.

Source: The Nation

