Bangkok Hospital HQ’s Bangkok Cancer Hospital Wattanosoth and Be Well Medical Center enter into strategic collaboration

During the meeting on July 27th, Bangkok Cancer Hospital (“Wattanosoth”) and family health care center Be Well Medical Center (“Be Well”) announced the start of a strategic collaboration. The aim of the cooperation is to bring Bangkok Cancer Hospital’s renowned knowledge and capabilities in the field of oncology closer to patients living in the Hua Hin region.

Bangkok Cancer Hospital is a private hospital which offers specialized cancer care by expert oncologists supported by the latest medical innovations. Considered a pioneer in cancer treatment with a multidisciplinary approach and state-of the-art technology, Bangkok Cancer Hospital works closely with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as one of its sister institutes around the world.

With years of expertise as a private dedicated cancer care institution in Thailand, Bangkok Cancer Hospital aims to provide quality service with regards to prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients under the “Concept of Total Cancer Care” which is aimed at improving quality of life while reducing mortality rates. Patient can rest assured that their treatment will be appropriate, holistic and timely.

Be Well is a Western style family health care center opened in January 2020 with its main location at the Banyan resort and a satellite clinic at Black Mountain. The center, serving both the expat as well as the Thai community, plans to soon expand to other resort towns in Thailand.

The cooperation has two main pillars;

Firstly, the two partners will provide information about various oncological topics through publications, seminars and other events.

Secondly, Bangkok Cancer Hospital’s specialists will visit Hua Hin on a regular basis for consultations in the Be Well center. Cancer specialists will also be available for remote (VDO) consultation through or with the Be Well family doctors.

Mr. Ralf Krewer, BHQ’ business development director: “with Be Well’s presence in Hua Hin and their primary care medical capabilities we will be able to improve our service offerings to patients living in the Phetchaburi and Prachuab Khiri Khan provinces, notably in the field of early stage cancer diagnostics and care”.

Dr. Paemika, family doctor and partner of Be Well: “through this partnership our patients will have access to Wattanosoth’s specialized care while minimizing the need to travel to Bangkok”.

Mrs. Wassana Srikanchana, President of Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association: ”we warmly welcome the initiative of these two esteemed medical institutes since it will further strengthen Hua Hin’s reputation as a leading health and wellness destination”.

The first joint event will be organized on August 20th. The theme of this event will be skin cancer. In the morning, from 10am – 12pm, a dermatologist and an oncological surgeon from Wattanosoth will host a seminar covering relevant aspects of diagnosis and available treatments of this disease. In the afternoon the specialists are available for consultations at the Be Well center.

Information can be found at www.bewell.co.th.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Bangkok Cancer Hospital

www.wattanosothcancerhospital.com

Email: info@bangkokhospital.com

Tel. (+66) 2 755 1188 Hotline: Tel. 1719 (Local Call only)

Be Well Medical Center

www.bewell.co.th

Email: info@bewell.co.th

Tel. (+66) 2 111 6644

comments