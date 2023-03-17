Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin gives drowning prevention training to foreigners and expats

Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin has recently organized a lifesaving training program for Hua Hin beach operators, foreigners, and expats in the area.

The training sessions were held in English and were part of the 11th BDMS Lifesaving Training Project and focussed on drawing first aid .

The sessions were held at Surf Spot Hua Hin and were aimed at equipping attendees with the skills and knowledge necessary to save lives in emergency situations.

The opening ceremony of the 11th BDMS Lifesaving Training Project was presided over by Dr. Pongsak Boonyaleephun, Assistant Hospital Director of Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, Mr. Archawan Kongkanat, Director of Tourism of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Office and Mrs. Patcharavalee Utayanan, Surf Spot Hua Hin owner.

The training included expert speakers from the Thai Water Rescue Society (TWRS), led by Lt. Sarayut Thonchai, and speakers from Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, led by Ms. Praewphan Jarernsrithongkool, Trauma Nurse Coordinator.

The training covered a range of topics, including drowning prevention, basic water rescue techniques, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and first aid. Attendees were also provided with practical training in using rescue equipment.

The training was specifically designed to cater to the needs of beach operators, foreigners with the aim to improve the safety and well-being of beachgoers in the area.

The training included theoretical and practical teachings to prevent water disasters and aid in life-saving efforts.

Through the use of resuscitation manikins, automatic external defibrillators (AED), airway obstruction and reconstructive defibrillation, attendees learnt how to identify and assist those in need of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and save drowning victims.

The goal was to provide individuals with the necessary knowledge and confidence to save a patient’s life in emergency situations.

Upon completion of the training, participants received a certificate from BDMS, acknowledging their ability to apply their knowledge and skills to save lives even if they are not medical professionals.

The 11th BDMS Lifesaving Training Project is just one of the many initiatives undertaken by Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin to promote health and safety in the local community.

The hospital is committed to providing high-quality medical services and promoting preventive healthcare through various outreach programs.

Last year, Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin taught a range of potentially life saving skills to a group of tourism operators from Hua Hin and Cha Am.

Members of the Hua Hin and Cha Am Tourism Business Association received the training at a special event held at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa.

The training was given by staff from Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin and included sessions on basic life support, cardiac resuscitation (CPR) and automatic defibrillation (AED).

An exercise simulated a situation where a patient had stopped breathing, while another taught those in attendance how to use an automatic defibrillator.

