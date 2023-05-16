Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin trains Hua Hin Today readers in Basic Life Support

Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin successfully conducted its 13th BDMS Basic Life Support Training Course on Monday May 15, 2023, at Holiday Inn Vana Nava.

The event, which was organised in collaboration with Hua Hin Today, aimed to equip residents of Hua Hin and surrounding areas with essential life-saving skills.

The opening ceremony of the event was presided over by Dr. Pongsak Boonyaleephun, Assistant Hospital Director of Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, and Mr. Jonathan Fairfield, Editor-in-Chief of Hua Hin Today.

The hospital has been organizing this training program since 2022 and intends to continue to do so to promote basic knowledge of life-saving skills and instill confidence in participants to provide proper emergency life support to patients before medical personnel arrive.

The training program, which was attended by 60 people, covered both theoretical and practical aspects of Basic Life Support (BLS), CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), AED (Automated External Defibrillator), and choking.

Participants were equipped with knowledge and skills to provide emergency life support and save lives even if they are not medical professionals.

At the end of the course, participants received a certificate from BDMS, recognizing their knowledge and skills in providing emergency life support. The certificate serves as proof that they have the skills to save lives during emergency situations.

The BDMS Basic Life Support Training Course is an essential initiative by Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin to promote community safety.

The hospital is committed to providing quality healthcare services and continuously strives to educate the public on basic life-saving skills.

The hospital hopes that more individuals in the community will take part in future training programs to ensure that Hua Hin remains a safe and healthy place to live.

“I’m really proud and it’s a real privilege that Hua Hin Today has been able to work with Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin in order to help bring this excellent initiative to groups of people in Hua Hin who may not ordinarily have access to such a course,” said Jonathan Fairfield, Editor-in-Chief of Hua Hin Today.

“These techniques are simple to learn, but they can make a big difference in someone’s life.”

“I would like to thank Dr Pongsak and his team from Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin for their partnership in this event. Their qualified instructors provided attendees with the training they needed to potentially save someone’s life”.

“I would also like to thank everyone who took part in the course. We had a great response to the event and will look at the possibility of organising similar events later this year.”

