Bangkok – Hua Hin trains temporarily rerouted

Some trains operating between Bangkok and Hua Hin have been rerouted while essential maintenance work is being carried out on a bridge in the capital.

The State Railway of Thailand has said that on January 24, part of the structure on the onRama VI Bridge collapsed, making the train line impassible.

The bridge will remain closed while maintenance work is being carried out. It was not said when the work is expected to be completed.

The closure of the bridge has meant that some train services between Bangkok and Hua Hin have been rerouted to Thonburi.

The affected services are:

Normal Train No 261 (Bangkok-Hua Hin), now to Thonburi-Hua Hin

Normal Train No 262 (Hua Hin-Bangkok), now to Hua Hin-Thonburi

