Bangkok nightlife reopens

The Thai government has given the green light for Bangkok’s nightlife to reopen provided that pubs, bars and other entertainment venues must have safety health measures put into place i.e. social distancing, temperature screening, etc. The announcement was made this afternoon after a meeting with several government agencies.

It was confirmed that bars, pubs and restaurants can now open until 11pm and are allowed to serve alcohol. Live music is also permitted except that dancing is still not allowed.

The move comes as the capital and nearby areas had shown a significant decrease in the Covid infections in the ‘High Controlled Area (red zone) down to Controlled Area (orange zone).

Other provinces that restrictions have also been eased include Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Tak, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Nakhon Pathom.

However, Samut Sakhon still remains under the highest level of restrictions, with bars and pubs to remain shut.

After press time, the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA) is yet to announce when the reopening would take effect, although it is expected that bars and pubs can resume business as early as tomorrow, 23 February.

Source: ThaiVisa

