Bangkok officials considering to ease curbs

Bangkok officials say they might be looking into easing the restrictions by the end of this month provided that there are no ‘super-spreader’ events in the capital and the Covid situation in provinces are under control and strict monitoring.

Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) says that although the cases were up by 37 yesterday, officials are optimistic the overall situation will improve. “If the number of new cases drops within a fortnight and clusters in other provinces are confined, the BMA might consider lifting restrictions,” he continues.

He said that BMA was able to identify the origin of the latest infections and are monitoring closely on the two main clusters, one at the entertainment venues in Bangkok and the other in Si Racha district of Chon Buri.

Health authorities were now trying to track down other people who had been to these places, he said, adding public health authorities have already tested 15,908 at-risk individuals across the capital.

Sources: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post

comments