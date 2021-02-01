Bangkok removes Covid-19 checkpoints

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has removed 14 checkpoints on Friday that had been set up for visitors from other provinces entering Bangkok.

The checkpoints had been placed on January 2 on the paths that connected Bangkok to other provinces in an attempt to control the spread of Covid. Travellers passing through the checkpoints were screened for Covid.

BMA deputy governor Pol Lt-General Sophon Phisutthiwong said although the checkpoints have been removed, district officials must continue to monitor venues that have a high risk of virus spreading in their responsible areas.

If any businesses fail to comply with the authority’s measures the district office must work with police to pursue legal action immediately.

BMA has requested all districts to enforce preventive measures during Chinese New Year festival that will start on February 12.

All districts must actively encourage people to maintain social distancing practices, wear face masks in public places, clean their hands regularly, and check-in and check-out using the Thai Chana application when paying respect at shrines during the festival.

Source: Nation Thailand

