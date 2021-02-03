Bangkok shuts nursery schools in three districts

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced an urgent order at 8 pm on Tuesday that daycare centres and kindergartens in Bangbon, Phasi Chareon and Nong Khaem districts must be shut down from today.

The order came after a press release earlier on Tuesday, in which Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Phongsakorn Kwanmuang announced the results of active case findings at a factory in Phasi Chareon district.

Phongsakorn said test found that 27 persons at the factory are infected, with 130 suspected of coming into close contact with them and must therefore be put in quarantine.

Furthermore, the BMA has ordered the immediate shutdown of the factory which has 887 workers 300 Thais and 587 Myanmar nationals.

The BMA also ordered the closure Chanpradittharam School which is located nearby, until February 5.

Phongsakorn added that the company which owns the factory also has a subsidiary with about 1,300 workers.

