Be ready to celebrate the 11th anniversary of Amari Hua Hin!

With an extraordinary campaign 𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗢𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥, 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿.

Get ready for special prizes, discounts on room rates promotions, and Sustainability Exhibition.

Amari Hua Hin is a member of 𝗢𝗻𝘆𝘅 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 hotel with rooms and suites. Large meeting space. Seafront restaurant and spa with many recreational facilities. This hotel is not just a hotel. But it is a destination and a memory for many people.

Amari Hua Hin invited you to explore the timeless beauty of nature & eco-conscious through the art exhibition “Timeless Beauty of Nature Exhibition” This Exhibition will show Sustainable art, which is the creative way of making artwork that is not harmful to the environment and inspire the community, society, and the environment for sustainability.

The Art Exhibition will be presented by Artist: Mr. Sitthichoke Nuamcharoen, who has experience and expertise in creating abstract artworks by using techniques from naturally colored materials in the Hua Hin community and Pa-la-u Forest, such as plants, flowers, leaves, soil, rocks, and minerals. His Art showed the power of art as a creative medium to raise people’s awareness about the sustainability of natural resources. The exhibition will be held in Coral Lounge, Amari Hua Hin, throughout August 2023. In addition, we provide an Eco workshop – creating fabric patterns from leaves and creating colors from natural materials every Saturday on August 23.

Venue: Coral Lounge, Amari Hua Hin

Exhibition period: 1- 31 August 2023

Exhibition date and time: Every day from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Eco Workshop date and time: Every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Admission free / Additional charge for workshop

Parking available

